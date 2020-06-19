LETTER: Government seems to be unaware of Covid-19 discoveries in Italy

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The government is failing dismally in protecting its citizens from the worst effects of Covid-19. Even worse, is its high-handed attitude of “we know better”. Just trust us. Sick people still disappear behind a veil of secrecy, into hospital, and family members hear three weeks later that they died. What treatment they were given, the latest medical knowledge on the subject, nobody knows. It is now eight weeks since medical reports from Italy suggested that ventilators were not the answer to help the sick. In Italy, doctors discovered that Covid-19 is not a lung disease, but a disease of the vascular system. After numerous autopsies, it was learned that people died of blood clots, strokes, thrombosis. The ventilators were put aside, sick people were encouraged to stay at home and treat themselves with a combination of anti-inflammatory drugs like aspirin and paracetamol. At least one hospital in New York state followed suit with impressive results. Does our government and Dr Mkhize know about these developments? Is he still putting 62-year-old Covid-19 patients on ventilators? The great secret behind which Government is hiding is incompetence. People who had no business of dying prematurely, end up in graves.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a lockdown, and other rules, but the medical emergency is going to do to him what the HIV pandemic did to Mbeki. He seems more, even than Trump, out of his depth in walking the crisis with his medical experts. He just needs to call upon Doctor O Mohammed from Rylands Estate (81-year-old veteran) or Dr Jaco Laubscher from Stellenbosch, and these esteemed gentlemen will inform him that he must treat people for the vascular diseases, not for lung diseases, and Covid-19 becomes a manageable illness out of hospital.

I learned these facts seven weeks ago. I am 67 years old, asthmatic, hypertensive, diabetic. Seven of my children/grandchildren tested positive. Some in my house, some in their own places. We did not run away from them, but visited and shared our knowledge, and also started an intense regime of cut onions in the house to absorb the acid fumes over three weeks; along with honey/lemon juice and half a Disprin twice per day. We all got mildly sick, refused to go to hospital, and we all overcame the illness, on the advice from the Italian doctors.

A dear friend, and pastor of a local church, died in hospital. What is heartbreaking is that I could not get to him in hospital because of rules of locking down hospitals.

Being given half a chance, I would have ensured that he was treated for inflammation of the blood vessels, off a ventilator, with most likely a different outcome.

* Johan Visser, Athlone.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.

Cape Argus

Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected]

All letters to be considered for publication, must contain full names, addresses and contact details (not for publication).

IOL is committed to freedom of speech as long as it is not derogatory or harmful to others.

Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to join the conversation.