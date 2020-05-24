LETTER: Government should end the lockdown with immediate effect

Letter to the National Command Council. As I understand the matter, the initial lockdown period was to give South Africa time to build field hospitals and secure the necessary PPE to protect health-care workers. During that time, millions went hungry, despite the measures that the government took. Further lockdown measures will result in malnutrition and other diseases among our people. It is time to end the lockdown with immediate effect, and practise a few basic measures such as the following:

1. Wearing of masks in public.

2. Washing of hands.

3. No elbow touching because you’re getting too close to that person.

4. Wearing of a face shield by staff interacting with the public at shops or in public offices.

5. Limiting the number of people in shops, restaurants and coffee shops.

6. Using screens between sitting places, if it’s not viable to limit the number of people.

7. Sanitisation of public places and public transport every day.

8. Advising the elderly and those with underlying health conditions to limit their contact with others, but give them the choice.

I really cannot see the logic of closing beaches and the national parks.

The ban on smoking has driven demand for illicit cigarettes.

I’m afraid that the national government is failing its people, and that protests against the lockdown measures will probably start soon across the country.

* Faisal Fakier, Plumstead.

