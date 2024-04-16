LETTER: Hamba Kahle Bra Chris

I am saddened by the death of veteran South African actor Chris April, “Tributes for 84-year-old Nyanga veteran actor, Chris April, after his passing”. Our first encounter was at the popular night club Swingers, in Wetton, where he amazed onlookers with his jazz dance prowess.

April carried his age extremely well and was well into his sixties when he graced the dance floor. He often had a beautiful lady on his arm to negotiate his adept dance moves. I recognised him from the TV ads he had appeared in, but he accepted the adoration with absolute modesty. Occasionally I'd see him in the Lansdowne area, always displaying a broad smile.

We shall miss Bra Chris who rubbed shoulders with great actors such as Forest Whitaker, John Kani and Adam Sandler. Our sincere condolences to his family and friends, and may his dear soul rest in peace. * Councillor Mark RH Kleinschmidt, Ward 60, Lansdowne.

