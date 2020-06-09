LETTER: Hard to believe ‘Promises Plato’ took a look at reducing tariffs

The following letter by Brian Joss is in response to, "City of Cape Town needs an extra R386m after income hit hard by Covid-19". Thereafter follows the response by City of Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato: I don't think mayor Dan Plato and his councillors in the DA-run Cape Town are living on the same planet as the ratepayers they profess to care so deeply about. The May 25 report noted that the money is needed to fund expenditure for Covid-19. In that same report Plato said, “So the City must see how it can fund what is required… that will not impose substantial rates and tariff shocks to residents and businesses over the medium to longer term”. The deputy mayor and mayco member for finance also added his two cents’ worth. To paraphrase, “The City does not make a profit from this income (rates and tariffs). No? But it certainly helps to fund the bloated salaries of the exco, councillors in every party, including the ANC, ACDP, the Cape Muslim Congress, and the other minority parties. And none has offered to take a salary cut during this time but expects the residents to make sacrifices.

Rates are based on property values but the market is down with little prospect of it improving any time soon. So how are they going to justify a rates increase? When Plato was made (not elected) mayor he promised to look at reducing tariffs. As usual “Promises Plato” has done nothing. Even before the pandemic.

To add insult to injury, the City boasted about introducing “the biggest rates relief package”.

But it is aimed at “the indigent, disabled, pensioners and residents most in need”. “We increased the thresholds in order to provide relief to more of our residents than ever before.” I’m not sure if this should be applauded or booed.

It’s probably true to say that many in that category don’t pay anyway. Some, and that includes those who live in the so-called leafy suburbs, also battle religiously to scrape the necessary together to avoid being disconnected from electricity or given a water management device. Why don’t they get some form of relief?

According to Plato the R860m loss includes income from MyCiTi, suspension of events at Cape Town Stadium and from parking fees, among others.

How much profit has MyCiTi added to the City’s coffers, before lockdown? How much has the City made from the stadium when, as far as I am aware, they provide services, such as traffic control, in exchange. Parking is outsourced and the City probably gets a small percentage from the company ticketing the cars and that includes those belonging to the disabled who now have to pay for parking.

In a press release issued on June 2, Plato said they are on track with the winter readiness programme. It’s the same old mantra: despite the readiness, each year many streets in suburbia and most of the settlements are flooded, and now that the virus is rampant in the Western Cape it is going to be an added burden.

What a pity that we have the electoral – jobs for pals system – that we have. Which means that few are accountable to the residents who didn’t elect them because they are beholden to their party first and foremost.

* Brian Joss, Milnerton.

We've done much to lessen pandemic impact

In his letter regarding the City’s budget, Brian Joss makes unfortunate and inaccurate assertions that the City has not acted with compassion and sensitivity in adapting our budget to assist Capetonians affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The truth is the City has passed the lowest rates increases of all metros which have already approved budgets and approved a R3 billion social relief package. We have expanded indigent relief to persons earning R7000 per month or less, and to those with a property value below R300 000.

We are also increasing the rates discount for many in these categories, and offering a 100% property and refuse rebate, 10.5 kilolitres of free water, 7.35 kilolitres of sanitation, and up to 60 kilowatt hours of free electricity.

The City’s Social Package means more people can qualify for relief, with interest-free payment options for residents who have fallen behind on their rates payments.

An SA Local Government Association (Salga) increase of 6.25% for staff is included in the 2020/21 Budget as per a 3-year National Bargaining Council agreement, and applies to all municipalities, across South Africa.

We have, however, called for a review of this agreement to enable greater affordability and flexibility during challenging times, but unless there is a change we are required by law to implement it.

We have delayed and reprioritised a number of projects to ensure our budget continues to allow us to deliver the best services during these challenging times. The City is ready for winter. Apart from the identified high-risk areas, the Task Team will also concentrate on the Covid-19 hot spot areas.

The City has made every effort to lessen the impact of this pandemic on our residents, which is evident in the changes to the budget and social relief packages and the support of neighbourhood soup kitchens and other food programmes.

* Dan Plato, City of Cape Town Mayor.

