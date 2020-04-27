LETTER: Heathfield High School calls for aid during lockdown

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Dear Heathfield High alumni and interested people: With the extended lockdown as announced by the president, we, the Heathfield High School family, find ourselves in the unfortunate position of being negatively affected in many ways. One of the worst implications is our finances, as we are dependent on the regular payment of school fees to pay the salaries of certain personnel. The lockdown has effectively closed the channel for fee collection. Should we be unable to pay the salaries of personnel, the school will have to retrench these workers, which will have far-reaching consequences and in particular the delivery of quality education for our children. Therefore, I would like to appeal to you to support your school in its hour of need.

I humbly request that you donate a nominal amount to this worthy cause.

No amount will be too small to make a difference in the life of a child.

Now more than ever we need your support. I invite everyone connected to the school to donate to this fund. Let's carry the torch of hope for children during this difficult time.

Through our collective solidarity we can weather the storm to a brighter dawn.

Looking forward to your continuous support.

For payment the banking details are as follows:

Standard Bank

Heathfield High School

Account Number: 27 007 8274

Branch Code: 025609

Swift code for international transfers: SBZAZAJJ

Reference all donations with your name & surname.

Also read: Lives of our children matter and schools should open only once it truly is safe for them

* W Neumann is principal of Heathfield High School in Cape Town.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.