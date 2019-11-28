LETTER: Help keep towns’ identities on their licence plates









"I am proud of growing up in George, and is still curious about who is driving the car with a CAW number plate when I see one." File photo: Matthew Jordaan / African News Agency (ANA) In response to " Capetonians to have their say on new vehicle registration system ":

I am proud of growing up in George, and is still curious about who is driving the car with a CAW number plate when I see one. I do understand the limitations of the current licensing system regarding the number of licence combinations, especially in Cape Town and other large towns, and that a new system must be adopted to cope with the demand. However, the current proposed system, which is similar to the Gauteng model, is identity-less.

I’ve already proposed to the Department of Transport and Public Works that a system be implemented where the current two or three letter allocation of towns can be retained, followed by a combination of two or three figures, depending on the town’s allocation of three or two letters, followed by a further three letters.

The total number of licence combinations of this system is about 152 million for the 46 registration authorities in the Western Cape, compared with 15.2 million combinations of a similar system to Gauteng or the whole of the Western Cape.

Comment regarding the proposed licensing system can be submitted to the department until December 13.

* Heinrich Mostert, Parow.

