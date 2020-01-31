LETTER: Home Affairs could not have been nicer









"They could not have been nicer or more helpful. Everyone showed their care and sympathy," writes Petrusa Rood. Picture: Angus Scholtz/African News Agency (ANA) Archives People are continually criticising Home Affairs and complaining about their bad service. On the contrary I went to renew my passport on January 8, and as I am unsteady on my feet, I used my walking stick. From the moment I “tried” to climb the four steps (there is no handrail) the male security guard took my hand and never let me go, straight to the front of the line (about 40 people waiting) and from there on somebody helped me from one counter to the next. I think there were about five counters. They could not have been nicer or more helpful. Everyone showed their care and sympathy. On January 23 I went to collect the passport, and again I was treated with such dignity from the lady security guard at the front, Tumeka, who again held my hand and took me to the first desk for fingerprints, and then to the 1st floor to collect the passport. She was very concerned about my safety, and helped me to the exit where my husband was waiting (he could not find parking so waited outside).

I truly feel they should be recommended for a very special compassionate service to the elderly.

* Petrusa Rood, Sea Point.

