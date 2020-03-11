LETTER: Homeless people of Long Beach in Simon’s Town are an inspiration

My son Morne and I have visited Long Beach in Simon’s Town three times to do some fishing. What struck me was that each time and even more so this past Saturday is the attitude of the homeless people sleeping around the back of the very neat, well kept public toilet. It is very clear that each morning these homeless persons stand up and fold up almost with military precision their meagre belongings, which are then stacked neatly. There are numerous locals and tourists visiting Long Beach, but these homeless people do not make a nuisance of themselves, nor do they beg for money. There is one young man called Zaid Allie who walks with a bib over his shirt and he fetches seawater and places it in the parking area so that the beach goers can rinse the sea sand from their feet, but not once does he ask for money.

He assists people like us with launching and landing our boats, but walks away without asking for money. You have to call him back and place alms in his hands.

With these homeless people sitting around one does not even see dirt, paper or litter lying around. I could not help but wonder what unwritten contract is there with these homeless people and the powers that be, or with the residents of Simon’s Town. Whatever it is, it is truly working.

Normally homeless people, sadly in some areas, mess up the area they have “claimed” and make nuisances of themselves to other property or business owners. It leads to friction and frustration.

I would love to know what community co-existence recipe is being used here at Long Beach, and maybe others can apply it in their areas.

* Keith Alfred Adolph Blake, Ottery.

