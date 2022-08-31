Story continues below Advertisement

The lobby group argued that the song, which can be heard at many Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) rallies, incites violence and fuels farm murders. They wanted EFF leader Julius Malema and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi to apologise and pay R500 000 damages. Previously, Malema stated the party could not afford the exorbitant sum of money requested by AfriForum and further dismissed the claims of inciting violence. During the judgment, the court found the song did not constitute hate speech and found AfriForum had failed to prove the matter.

LETTER: How can ‘Kill the Boer’ be anything but racist hate speech? by Phil Greenlees So, Judge Edwin Molahlehi has decided that the EFF’s “Kill the Boer” song isn’t hate speech. Here’s me thinking I had a reasonable understanding of English.

Methinks that it is perhaps Judge Molahlehi who doesn’t understand the semantics regarding that song. The same goes for the majority of the South African population. Unless one has an intimate understanding of the nuances of the language, “Kill the Boer” means just that. After all, both the South Gauteng High Court in 2011 and the South African Human Rights Commission in 2019 regarded “Kill the Boer” as hate speech almost certainly for that very reason.

How can it be anything else? Judge Molahlehi, however, has declared that it’s okay to publicly say, “Go out and kill someone.” In this case it’s the boer. Why only the boer? How about murder the whities? Hang the honkey has a nice ring to it. I guess those are okay too. Well, it seems to be if you’re Judge Edwin Molahlehi, or if you’re a pathological racist, as Julius Malema has demonstrated often enough, it’s okay. Of course he isn’t the only one. Recent history has shown us it seems that blacks are immune from being tagged racist, no matter what anti-white rhetoric they publish or say in public. Sorry Judge, but your misunderstanding of human nature isn’t helping, you’re making the black/white divide even wider. As an influential member of the public, you should know better than to encourage even more hatred.

* Phil Greenlees, Pinelands.

LETTER: No one gained anything from ‘Kill the Boer, Kill the Farmer’ by Councillor Yagyah Adams South Africa is a land filled with contradictions and absurdity that may cause a rational person to question the purpose of reason and logic in developing a sustainable future in this environment. What am a talking about? As an ageing urbanite, who has limited links to the white farming or black township community, I have the benefit of detached opinion without the emotive baggage, etc.

As some danced outside the court, I considered if those who spent years and millions on this legal action, understood the futile outcome. Nobody gained anything since singing “Kill the farmer” cannot feed, clothe, educate or benefit anyone in any way. In truth, a billion Africans on our continent depend on white farmers to avoid hunger and death. Egypt with a 10 000 year history cannot feed itself without wheat from white Ukrainian farmers, etc.

In my opinion, a farmer is more valuable than most people since a farmer must have insight, foresight and many other tangible abilities that are critical to cultivate food in a difficult milieu. No disrespect, but when an ordinary, average worker dies, the family is duly affected but little else changes. When a farmer is killed, besides the direct family, many others, particularly farm workers and their families who are dependent on the farmer, are affected. The point is, a farmer’s ability to grow food is more valuable to society compared with a taxi driver or even a lawyer or people in HR or insurance, etc. Anyone can sell shoes and clothes but not anyone can grow food and feed thousands.

Why am I making contentious statements? As a society we must learn and accept that all people must be respected but some people are more valuable than others. When these valuable people are killed, the impact is more harmful to society. Nowadays almost anyone can work in government or become a politician since no real education or actual skills and abilities are required. That is why 80% of municipalities cannot achieve clean audits.

Those who sing “Kill the Boer, kill the farmer”, must ask themselves, can they farm potatoes or wheat and feed millions? What value do you give to this life or are you just another useless eater? If a farmer is a racist or underpay workers there are laws to manage the issue. In our nation where most people cannot feed themselves without state help, every tax and ratepayer is needed. Killing innocent people, especially farmers, is an act of terrorism which threatens our local food supply. * Cllr Yagyah Adams, Cape Muslim Congress.

* Cllr Yagyah Adams, Cape Muslim Congress.