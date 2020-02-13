LETTER: I, too, expect an apology, Mr President









President Cyril Ramaphosa has a tough balancing act when he delivers his State of the Nation Address, with a myriad problems facing SA. Photographer: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ana) President Cyril Ramaphosa has a tough balancing act when he delivers his State of the Nation Address, with a myriad problems facing SA. Has the Ramaphoria bubble burst? Gender rights activist Lucinda Evans in her “Straight From The Heart” column titled “Mr President, where is the apology to the women and families of this country?”, directed at President Cyril Ramaphosa, strikes at the very heart of most South Africans with the number of child murders reaching alarming proportions. We shrug our shoulders and raise our arms in protest, staging marches and protests in front of magistrate’s courts, imploring magistrates not to grant bail to rapists and murderers. But yet the horrific and brutal rape and killing of our children continues to take place unabated. Our children are not safe. Society is sick and tired of promises to remedy the judiciary, and Ramaphosa’s promise not to grant bail to rapists and murderers, or get parole, has been nothing but hot air. The most vulnerable in our society remain at risk. Mr President, I reiterate that an apology is due to the many families in SA who have lost their children and loved ones through your failure to address the rampant rape and murder of our most vulnerable.

To echo the words of Lucinda Evans, I, too, am expecting an apology, Mr President.

* Councillor Mark Kleinschmidt (DA), Ward 60, Kenwyn.

