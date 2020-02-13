LETTER: If not the architect, Grant Pascoe is a subcontractor of the coloured situation









Today, many parts of Mitchells Plain are infested with drug merchants and gangs. This trend is spreading fast into the whole township, including the well-established areas such as Westridge, Rocklands and Portlands. Angus Scholtz The following letter is in response to, "Coloured vote being manipulated by proxies": I read with interest the opinion of Grant Pascoe of the ANC, formerly the DA and also the Progressive Federal Party. For all his scratching criticism of political leaders and new formations Mr Pascoe would do well to do some self-reflection. If not the architect of the coloured situation, he is one of the subcontractors. Mr Pascoe was after all the DA chairperson in the province, the Mayco member for tourism and a sub-council chair. His contribution to coloured upliftment is negligible, if even existent. As far as I know Grant hasn’t been able to steer one tourist into a coloured suburb. Did virtually nothing for us in either one of the three positions of power he occupied.

Mr Pascoe makes serious allegations of people being financed to confuse coloured voters. This is exactly how I would describe a politician jumping from the right wing to the left, when the centre is where we all should be.

I notice that he makes reference to my people as a voting block on various occasions. This betrays his true intentions. This is all we are to him. That there are many good activists and leaders among us isn't in dispute. That a known opportunist has the temerity to call us all opportunists is laughable.

The tone of the man's letter suggests that he's preparing to make his next political transition, unsurprising when you remember that he’s ideologically confused. Remember Mr Pascoe, that it was you who promised our people that your then DA would save us. For reasons only you know (I suspect financial, though I may be wrong) you then told us the ANC was our safety.

When we opposed the Department of Labour’s racist exclusion of coloureds in the Mitchells Plain job market you were silent, probably at the ANC’s instructions. Today you write as if the future of the coloured people depends on you. It doesn't. You, and exposed politicians like you, are the reason our body count is as high as it is. Remember this before you act like our messiah again.

* Fadiel Adams, Spokesperson: Gatvol Capetonian, Interim Chairperson: Cape Coloured Congress.

