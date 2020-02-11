LETTER: If we were all vegan, animals would suffer a worse fate









If there were no meat-eaters, animals would routinely die of thirst and hunger, surrounded by the rotting corpses of animals that had died months earlier. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ African News Agency (ANA) If there were no meat-eaters, animals would routinely die of thirst and hunger, surrounded by the rotting corpses of animals that had died months earlier. This would hardly constitute an improvement. Consequently, vegans are frequently forced to fall back on the argument that domestic animals suffer intolerably and should be allowed to become extinct - an argument Professor David Benatar, Dean of Philosophy at UCT, uses in his book, Better Not to Have Been Born: The Harm of Coming into Existence, which argues that all sentient creatures would have been better off if they had not been born. See https://www.newyorker.com/culture/persons-of-interest/the-case-for-not-being-born This argument may seem absurd, but it usually suffices to allow someone to remain a member of the vegan community. Besides, some people simply love having opinions that remind them of how unique they are. They do not necessarily need to have a compelling argument at their disposal.

I hence would like to explain why allowing domestic animals to go extinct would be a greater evil than allowing them to be exploited :

1) Our crops could conceivably be attacked by a disease or virus similar to the blight that saw more than a million people die of starvation and disease during the Irish Potato Famine of 1845 to 1849. Allowing domestic animals to teeter on the verge of extinction could therefore have tragic consequences.

2) A widespread shift to a plant-based diet would undoubtedly lead to increased food production, thereby providing a substantial short-term benefit. However, in the absence of an effective birth-control policy, the human population could increase significantly by taking advantage of the increased food supply. This might wipe out the short-term benefits and perhaps compound our problems. Simply put, the last thing our planet needs is more humans.

3) If animals could talk they probably would consent to being kept in conditions that are less than ideal, if extinction were the only alternative. Suggesting that domestic animals should be allowed to disappear off the face of the Earth smacks of arrogance and an unhealthy preoccupation with keeping one’s hands clean.

In creating an environment devoid of predators, we saddled ourselves with the responsibility to perform a role similar to the one predators would have played. Dying in its sleep - while surrounded by people who attend to its needs 24 hours a day - is never going to be an option for a cow, pig or chicken.

* Terence Grant, Woodstock.

Cape Argus





