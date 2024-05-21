LETTER: Importance of voting DA in the Western Cape

In the Western Cape, the DA has consistently shown that it can govern effectively and, as a result, has turned the province into a success story. Since 2009, our province has been a beacon of hope and led the province in effective, accountable leadership, delivering real results where it matters most – in the lives of our residents.

The unemployment rate in the Western Cape sits at 21.4%, the lowest in South Africa by a long way. Our unemployment rate is 11.5 percentage points lower than the national figure and the second-best performing province is 12.8 percentage points behind the Western Cape. The Western Cape’s expanded unemployment rate is also 15.8 percentage points lower than the national rate.

The province stands as a beacon of economic opportunity and, in the past five years alone, four out of every five jobs created in the country were here in our province. Public safety is paramount. Through strategic policing initiatives, like Leap, and partnerships with community organisations, like neighbourhood watches, we’ve managed to reduce murder rates, making our streets safer for all, despite the failure of the ANC national government that controls the police. The ANC national government has failed to keep residents of the Western Cape safe, and the DA will continue fighting for the devolution of policing powers, to the capable Western Cape Provincial Government.

In the Western Cape, every cent of public money is tracked and accounted for, with every provincial department and entity achieving unqualified clean audits in the past financial year. It is the only province in South Africa that has consistently been able to this. But our success story isn’t just about numbers – it’s about people too. Despite national challenges, the Western Cape continues to lead the charge in reducing inequality and improving lives. With targeted programmes and investments, we’re ensuring that every resident has the opportunity to thrive.

By voting for the DA in the election, you are voting for 800 000 new jobs, 1 300 Leap officers in our most in-need communities and reducing load shedding by four stages. As we approach the polls, let’s remember what’s at stake. The ANC’s coalition partners, like the Patriotic Alliance and the EFF, will do anything to give the Western Cape to the ANC. With the DA, the Western Cape works. Let’s vote to keep the Western Cape DA. * Anton van Zyl, DA Western Cape Legislature researcher, Cape Town.

