LETTER: In praise of a parcel lady called Rozelle









People shopping at Shoprite grocery store in the Golden Acre. Photographer: Angus Scholtz/African News Agency (ANA) Archives What a pleasure to be greeted with a smile and a kind word when you offload your parcel at the parcel holding/collection area at Shoprite situated in the Golden Acre Centre in the heart of Cape Town. Rozelle Booysen is the lady with the cheerful personality I entrust my belongings to while I go about doing my shopping. I met Rozelle at the fruit and vegetable section where she assisted. What a breath of fresh air to see her interacting with customers, readily answering questions on items on sale and giving sound advice. Even just before closing time when everyone is fatigued, Rozelle will still be her kind, chirpy self, serving customers with a smile. Thank you Rozelle. If I could nominate someone for “Best employee of the year”, it will surely be you.

Regards, A happy customer.

* Janap Sayed, Zonnebloem.

