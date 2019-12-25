Rozelle Booysen is the lady with the cheerful personality I entrust my belongings to while I go about doing my shopping. I met Rozelle at the fruit and vegetable section where she assisted. What a breath of fresh air to see her interacting with customers, readily answering questions on items on sale and giving sound advice.
Even just before closing time when everyone is fatigued, Rozelle will still be her kind, chirpy self, serving customers with a smile.
Thank you Rozelle.
If I could nominate someone for “Best employee of the year”, it will surely be you.