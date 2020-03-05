LETTER: It is everyone’s responsibility to address the abundance of crime in SA

My letter is in response to all the murders taking place in South Africa, and this is my view as how we could address the problem. Our president and his minister of police, who has gone quiet for a prolonged period, always highlight the criminal issues that affect our country. Firstly, for the past umpteen years, we have been trying to address gender-based violence (violence against women and children). If we try to address violence in general would not more be achieved as everyone has a right to life? Secondly, by now SAPS should have a list of their shortfall in resources.

What is the worldwide standard case load for a detective who finds him/herself working in an environment such as South Africa?

The slowness of resolving cases says that the case load is very high.

Once the resource to case load ratio has been corrected then more can be directed to the gender base violence issue.

Thirdly, correctional services should also able advise on the shortage of prison space required.

The situation is not going to change for a long time as our prisons have remained overcrowded for an extended period in the past.

At this point I cannot see any hope for this beautiful country if the crime issue is not addressed as a whole in Parliament.

It is everyone’s responsibility to address one of the issues South Africa has to face.

* André Ford, Strand.

