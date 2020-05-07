LETTER: 'It is worrying seeing our Hanover Park kids behave like it's a holiday'

It is worrying as a parent in this challenging situation. You want your child to be safe from Covid-19 virus.

Your child must get education and cannot sit at home the whole day. In our community of Hanover Park most children are playing outside in the road. Some do the daily chores of helping in the house. Most of them don’t have a cellphone device to contact a teacher for school work or a friend. For the children in our community it is like holiday and school work is the furthest thing on their minds.

On speaking to one of the matric teachers at one local school the task to come in contact with these matric learners and feed them with school work is impossible.

The teacher said most of the learners had been lost because they didn't see themselves finishing matric. To get these learners back on track will be a miracle. These learners have been looking out for this year since Grade 8. Learners in Hanover Park are at a disadvantage for many ex-Model C schools have been doing distance teaching for weeks.

So where to from here as a parent you want your child to be successful, but how?