LETTER: It’s time for the ANC to step aside

While the ANC pussyfoots around expelling former president Jacob Zuma who has brazenly “stolen” the ANC’s uMkonto weSizwe entity, he has further diluted ANC support, which could lead to it achieving below 50% support in the 2024 elections. Currying favour in supporting Palestine against the genocide against Israel, is yet another ploy to bolster its wavering support.

The ANC is haemorrhaging after 30 years of dismal governance and failed state owned entities. It’s time for the ANC to step aside and allow John Steenhuisen’s multiparty charter to take its course. Make sure your vote counts in the NPE2024. God bless Africa! * Councillor Mark RH Kleinschmidt (DA), Ward 60, Lansdowne.

