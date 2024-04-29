LETTER: It’s time to vote with our heads – not hearts

Listening to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s rhetoric and bluster on Freedom Day about the many wonderful things the ANC has delivered since independence in 1994 makes one smile.

The country is, in fact, in tatters with broken promises, infrastructure in ruins, ongoing corruption, tender fraud, rampant crime, unemployment at 35%, pit latrines, delinquent municipalities owing billions to national coffers, load shedding ‒ the list goes on ad nauseam.

Freedom without a roof over your head, food on the table, a well-paid job, safety and security, and children not dying after falling into pit latrines means nothing to the poor.

Until the above requirements are met, freedom is just a useful word used by politicians to garner votes.