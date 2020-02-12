LETTER: Join together to steer South Africa in the right direction









The Western Cape government and the City of Cape Town took the first crucial steps in implementing the Western Cape safety plan when the first 500 learner law enforcement officers (LLEOs) signed their employment contracts with the city on Friday. Photo: Supplied I must commend Premier Alan Winde, the Western Cape government and the City of Cape Town for recruiting and employing thousands of young people in the City’s Law Enforcement unit. These young recruits should appreciate the job, respect the badge and uniform and serve our people with honour and distinction. The City and provincial government should ensure that these young recruits are well trained, fully equipped and ready to face these brutal criminals on every street corner in our city. These young people are our brothers, sisters, sons and daughters. We have a collective responsibility to ensure that they do not become sitting ducks ready to be attacked by these cold-blooded killers on the streets. However, even if we employed 100000 law enforcement and police officers, our socio-economic conditions remain. We need to flood our communities with armies of social workers in an effort to get to the root cause of most of our problems.

We can no longer blame the government alone for all the ills facing our country.

We, the people, have failed our communities, our families and our country, by remaining silent and inactive when it became crystal clear that the country was taking a turn for the worse.

We, the people, remain complicit by remaining loyal to those who we put into power and remaining silent. We should be speaking out and taking to the streets and demanding the removal of a corrupt and incompetent government.

We are equally corrupt for trying to defend those who participate in corrupt activities and put the lives of the most vulnerable people at risk.

The worst among us are those who are eligible to vote, but refuse to even register to vote. There are millions falling within this category.

Beware those who ignore all the signs, those who still refuse to become active citizens and contribute towards the rebuilding of the country, those who continue to shield the corrupt politicians and known criminal elements within our community.

The mood in the country is changing rapidly. Our people are tired of empty promises. Let’s join hands and unite. Let’s start a mass-based movement and let us only do what is right.

Join civil society groups and put pressure on the government to do the right thing. Let us all register to vote and change the direction of the country.

South Africa still has a lot to offer. We do not need the international community to remind us of how deeply rooted our problems are.

Rebuilding and re-branding South Africa remains our collective responsibility. Let’s do what is right. Do it for our country.

* Rozario Brown, Mitchells Plain.

