What baffles me is why the Department of Basic Education is continuing to publish the matric results in national newspapers when the names of learners are withheld. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency/ANA The Department of Basic Education (DBE) since 2014 decided to withhold the names of matric pupils and only to publish their examination numbers alongside their matric examination results. However, what baffles me is why the DBE is continuing to publish the matric results in national newspapers when the names of learners are withheld. This is akin to publishing in a national newspaper the municipal accounts of residents of say, Cape Town, but only supplying their account numbers and their respective outstanding balances. Am I missing something? No one except the resident associated with the account number will know his/her balance. Similarly, the result of any matriculant will only be looked up and read by that particular person or at least very close family and friends who were granted the learner’s

examination number.

Although, this is in line with the objective of the non-disclosure of the names of matriculants, its publication in a national newspaper is not warranted as explained next.

With the removal of names from matric results, the newsworthiness has dropped significantly and is now only limited to respective matriculants.

Publishing matric results in newspapers is a waste of paper and of no value to most of the readers of such national newspapers. Especially, if you take into account that matriculants collect their matric results at their respective schools the day following its announcement.

Since matriculants are already in possession of their matric results before its publication in newspapers, it makes no sense to waste paper and ink by publishing the matric in national newspapers when it is of no value to the majority of its readers.

Lastly, the DBEs decision to withhold names of matriculants does not warrant the printing of the results in national newspapers and should be stopped.

* Adiel Ismail, Mount View.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.

Cape Argus





