The Department of Basic Education (DBE) since 2014 decided to withhold the names of matric pupils and only to publish their examination numbers alongside their matric examination results.
However, what baffles me is why the DBE is continuing to publish the matric results in national newspapers when the names of learners are withheld.
This is akin to publishing in a national newspaper the municipal accounts of residents of say, Cape Town, but only supplying their account numbers and their respective outstanding balances.
Am I missing something? No one except the resident associated with the account number will know his/her balance.
Similarly, the result of any matriculant will only be looked up and read by that particular person or at least very close family and friends who were granted the learner’s
examination number.