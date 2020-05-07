LETTER: Learning humility during the lockdown

What a ride it’s been. Five weeks of lockdown allowed much time for circumspection, introspection and soul searching. Walking through my neighbourhood on my way to buy groceries I’m suddenly aware of the high walls and the way people lock themselves away, not from crime, but from the world outside. I recall while living in Botswana in the 1970s during the troubled years how it was illegal to have a wall higher than chest height. Now I know why. I have learnt humility during the lockdown. I shall never again throw food away. I shall never again look down my nose at a car guard. I shall never again ignore a bin-picker who greets me in humility with a smile.

I have learnt much. I’ve learnt to cry again - for myself, for my failings, for my privileged life, for my lack of humility, for the many people who will die during the pandemic, for the poor, for humanity.

On the plus side I’m thankful for President Cyril Ramaphosa who has stood tall. History will judge him kindly as will all those who stood with him. Without hope and faith we have nothing. May the spirit of Ubuntu rest in all of us.

* Colin Bosman, Newlands.

