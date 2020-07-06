LETTER: Leon Schuster - Racism is about perception, not facts

An open letter to Leon Schuster,

The piece on June 25 refers, and I feel it is necessary to point out that trying to defend your popular films against accusations of racism is an exercise in futility. It doesn’t matter what your intentions were anymore than it matters what the facts of the case are. Racism isn’t about facts and intentions. To be a racist, you need to fulfill two conditions.

Firstly, you have to be white. People of colour are never racists because they are the victims of white oppression. Secondly, you have to offend someone of colour. What leads to the offence is in itself immaterial. That offence is taken is the only thing that matters. Again, facts and intentions are not relevant.

Matthias Baldwin was a Yankee engineer who built railway locomotives. He was a fervent abolitionist. He refused to sell his locomotives to the Confederate states. He used his personal wealth to fund a school for the children of escaped slaves. Black Lives Matter were offended by Mr Baldwin’s statue in Philadelphia, and it was defaced. His offence? Being offensive, of course. The cause of his offensiveness? One can only suppose that, given his history or their ignorance of it, it was because he was white, wealthy and maybe male.

If you don’t believe me perhaps you can be persuaded by Showmax’s statement that they have removed your films as a precautionary measure. You see, they can’t find anything overtly racist about them enough to warrant a banning.