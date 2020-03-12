LETTER: Let ex-criminals with first-hand experience write parole conditions

Often it is confirmed that a person sent to jail comes out hardened and mentally empowered, so to say, on his release. Statistics confirms this. Let us not forget that it is claimed that prisoners are sent to prison to be rehabilitated by systems in place at our jails. Assuming this is so, let’s run through some pointers which spring to mind based on the failure rate we are experiencing. The therapy they receive comes from a person with book knowledge of life, Someone who has a degree in psychology, I would assume. A set programme is worked through and once all the blocks have been ticked the criminal is good to go, all based on standards set by someone else.

For starters that person most probably does not know and was never ever in one of our townships. They do not have a clue what is happening this side of the train line. One can also only wander when this set rehabilitation programme was written or revised.

Does the programme actually do the homework of the conditions they are releasing the person into, which possibly gave birth to the crime in the first place?

Have the victim of the initial crime’s whereabouts been ascertained or will he/she be open for further abuse be it physical, mental or emotional? Is the criminal released into the same hopeless environment which creates the same platform as before?

We should all realise that crime has a strong link to socio-economics which cannot be rectified by a politician’s speech.

We the people on the ground must force change and come up with positive proposals of change even if someone else takes credit for it. Let us put people ahead of financial rewards and recognition. If not then some day we too will be swallowed up by the system.

In conclusion I want our old apartheid counselling and parole conditions to be rewritten with/by the ex-criminals who have first-hand knowledge of life out there.

Their counsel has proven to be more effective.

At the same time we the people must pick up the broken fabric of our lives by striving for peace and stop buying into the lies of others.

These are people who hold titles and sit in ivory towers and who do nothing to alleviate the injustices of the past. Stop waiting for tomorrow. TALK PEOPLE.

* Kenneth M Alexander, Athlone.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.

Cape Argus





