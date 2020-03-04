LETTER: Let private schools contribute to the rest

In response to Mr Brian Isaacs’s article headlined, “Schools: public versus private”: I disagree that private schools should be done away with. I understand and respect that there are many teachers within government schools who give more of themselves for the sake of children and education than required. Isaacs was my brother's principal, whom we utterly respected for his leadership style and passion for education. However, as a parent of two young children, and by no means wealthy, education is possibly the second thing (first being crime) that scares me to my core in this country and the only reason I would possibly entertain the thought of moving overseas. It is an extremely sad situation to know that our education systems are failing and that our children, who are the future, are bearing the brunt. The national pass mark, reports around educators that cannot be trusted, questionable material within the curriculum, teacher absenteeism are just some factors besides cost, location, facilities and classroom sizes that parents have to consider. I know some of these could apply to private schools as well.

According to the World Economic Forum 2017-18 Global Competitiveness Report, the quality of our primary education is rated 116th out of 137 countries - that is alarming, especially if you are suggesting getting rid of private education. The sad reality is without the private sector, our education system will end up like the rest of our state-owned institutions, if it hasn't already - a complete failure.

Parents should have the right to choose for the sake of their children’s future, whether it is public, private, home-schooled, Cambridge or other.

The private sector can chip in to assist where our education system is failing. The private sector can “give back” and assist in improving the state of our education and by default the country.

* Ra’isa Hathey-Jaffer, Crawford.

Cape Argus





