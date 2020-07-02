LETTER: Let smokers buy legal, less toxic cigarettes to avoid us falling ill

I was very impressed with the article, dated June 22, “Pandemic exposes government failures” as Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma told the ANC OR Tambo Leadership School. What an absolute breakthrough that a Member of Parliament admits their downfalls and the way they have approached the dire situation of poverty levels in our country after so many years - and it seems the Covid-19 situation enlightened them. I sincerely hope their plans for improvement go ahead and she sounds very concerned and compassionate. I just wish she would show some compassion for smokers and lift the ban because we have not kicked the habit, but are merely buying from the illicit dealers and making them millionaires. At the same time, we are poisoning our bodies with the destructive, unhealthy chemicals that are put into cheap cigarettes.

Hopefully we do not end up in hospital, taking up beds meant for patients who have the virus.

That will be a catastrophe.

* Karen Schafer, Melkbosstrand.

Cape Argus

