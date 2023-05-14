LETTER: Let’s abolish interest rates for the most basic necessities

by Mohamed Saeed
The South African mortgage market and high interest rates have squeezed the working class to live from hand to mouth due to the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) hiking or increasing interest rates.
Regrettably, bankers are not friends of the working class and they use a deeply inhumane and exploitive system to control wealth.
Like the capitalist, bankers are profit-sucking institutions who make loans available to the less privileged individuals in order to accumulate vast sums of money and wealth.
Charging interest to human beings to purchase basic needs such as a simple home or a small vehicle or pay for an education has proven to have negative impact on the dignity of human beings, society and economy.
Statistics show millennials now comprise up to 40% of all property purchasers
Letter: Interest rate hike is crippling for us
Rand slips to three-year low in early trade
It’s déjà vu: Homeowners, prepare for another interest rate hike
South African rand gains against weaker dollar after Fed signals pause
Business and cashflow: why getting on top of your finances is a business imperative
Sadly, with so much of natural and financial resources available, the charging of interest to purchase basic human needs is an evil system that must be undone and abolished.
Until a more sustainable, egalitarian and non-exploitive money lending system is designed, I would like to suggest to the minister of finance and the governor of the SARB to use the sin tax model.
Loans to purchase basic necessities of life such as a home or a simple vehicle should not attract interest.
Credit card purchases and the purchase of luxury items such as holiday and palatial homes, vacations and supercars on loan must attract higher interest rates.
* Mohamed Saeed, Pietermaritzburg.
** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.
Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected]
All letters to be considered for publication, must contain full names, addresses and contact details (not for publication)