LETTER: Let's stamp out femicide, gender-based violence in SA

When the senseless massacres of women and children are again raising its ugly head and the country does NOTHING to protect its women and children, what do you actually hold onto in a time when you need to turn to the government and its various departments for assistance? Besides the fact that the death penalty has been abolished in this country, there is no actual assurance that the government will do what is necessary to curb or lessen the scourge of these atrocities. That is because perpetrators know that if they are caught or if they hand themselves over to the law, the penalties they suffer when charged with a heinous crime such as murder will not be seen or taken as being a gross violation against another human being. The families of the victims do not only want to hear about the sentencing to be dealt to perpetrators. They want to see it being done, to the fullest extent. Instead, a murderer in this country will be treated in such a manner that the next perpetrator will not think twice of committing the same crime, again and again and again.

The violence against women in this country comes in many forms. Physical. Sexual. Economic. Psychological. These are all gross representations of the violation of human dignity and human rights that I believe the South African government will “overcome” if dealt with as a major priority.

While researching, I came across the following:

In the interim what has become of all that?

This, then, is my appeal to all fathers:

To take advantage of communicating positively and as much as possible with your children. Especially your sons.

Maximise social-communicative gains and make distinctive contributions into your children’s lives. In so doing, you will promote better welfare and sustainability for our women and children in this country.

Most of what boys know, they learn from their fathers.

1 Corinthians 16:13-14 teaches us

“Be watchful, stand firm in the faith, act like men, be strong.

Let all that you do be done in love.”

Quotes by Billy Graham

* “Parenting is the most important responsibility most of us will ever face, and none of us does it perfectly.”

* “A good father is one of the most unsung, unpraised, unnoticed, and yet one of the most valuable assets in our society.”

* Rianna Wetzel, Grassy Park.

