LETTER: Let’s work together to hit the reset button for a better Fort Beaufort

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

We often tell our children to dream big, because one day they can be whatever they choose. But for so many of our children growing up in rural villages and sprawling townships across Fort Beaufort, those dreams don’t mean much. Their freedom of choice and their freedom to dream have been stolen from them. That’s not what I want for my children, and neither should anyone else. Our children’s dreams should remain as wide and vast as the skies of our beautiful country. And it’s up to us to ensure that they do. That will require a new beginning here - a blank page on which all those who share this vision can sketch out a new way forward together, free from the ideological anchors of the past that continue to drag us back. I believe this is possible.

We can have the things we dream of. We can have schools where our children receive the kind of education that sets them up for life.

We can have functional and safe Fort Beaufort - free from gangs and drugs.

We can have an economy that is attractive to investors once more - an economy that grows and creates jobs.

All this is possible, but not with this current municipal administration.

That is where we need to make the change.

That is where we need to hit the reset button and organise ourselves in a new way around common values and a common vision for Fort Beaufort.

I truly believe there are enough people across the whole political spectrum who genuinely care about the future of our town, who share the same values and who want the same things.

Let us now do whatever it takes to find each other.

* Thulani Dasa, Khayelitsha.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.

Cape Argus





Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected]

All letters must have your proper name and a valid email address to be considered for publication.

IOL is committed to freedom of speech as long as it is not derogatory or harmful to others.

Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to join the conversation.