Although he became frail in his last days, he was still a giant who was adored and respected by all who knew him .
Gentle, yet with a wild fiery streak, he was an outspoken and fearless defender of the rights of the most marginalised people in the city.
I was honoured to witness his heartfelt compassion, and just sit and listen as he expressed his passion, pain, frustration and tears, while he faced the inevitable reality of pancreatic cancer.
He was brave to the last, reasonably active, and behaved generally cheerfully to all around him.