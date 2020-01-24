LETTER: Make Danny’s last wish a reality









Oosthuizen has been described as soft-hearted and intelligent, a person who had won readers’ hearts. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA) The late Danny Oosthuizen, who I had the privilege of staying with and getting to know during the last few months of his life, will be loved, remembered and missed by so many. Although he became frail in his last days, he was still a giant who was adored and respected by all who knew him . Gentle, yet with a wild fiery streak, he was an outspoken and fearless defender of the rights of the most marginalised people in the city. I was honoured to witness his heartfelt compassion, and just sit and listen as he expressed his passion, pain, frustration and tears, while he faced the inevitable reality of pancreatic cancer. He was brave to the last, reasonably active, and behaved generally cheerfully to all around him.

So many friends and people whose lives he had touched attended his memorial, and it was poignant and moving to listen to his friends share their memories.

He left us with a simple and important message, which I could never possibly argue with. In my own words:

“If you are my friend, then please fight for the rights of homeless people to the most basic essential dignity, of access to water, to drink, to wash their bodies and clothes, and access to public toilets.”

He is so right, Our humanity as the City of Cape Town is only strong insofar as we can meet the basic needs of our most vulnerable - our homeless, many of whom are sick and elderly.

I hope our compassion can extend to our refugees. Social services for the homeless should start with our government, who has so clearly failed us all. Failing which, we need social organisations, businesses and churches to work together to make Danny’s last wish a reality.

His message must be written on this city’s heart, put into practice and never forgotten.

Goodbye Danny, may your soul be blessed and rest in peace.

* Mark Hurlin Shelton, Cape Town.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Newspapers.