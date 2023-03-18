LETTER: Many heroes walked in Hanover Park

Many heroes have come and many have fallen. To find someone in Hanover Park is very rare. The social ills of the community overshadow the beauty of Hanover Park. Many heroes have come and moved on. A name like Archie Benjamin springs to mind. Forty-one years of service at Mount View High School in the Hanover Park community. Four decades speak volumes about this legend (hero).

Another name springs to mind, Mr Riedewaan Anthony, the owner of Hanover Park Soccer Club. A very humble person. When you phoned him to assist Mount View High School he was the first person who wanted to help and he would go out of his way. We are thinking of Mr Paul Isaacs, CEO at CTM – people who would come on board to assist our school’s athletes in any way. Once again, local businesses are disgusting, and also the local ward councillor. When you extend an arm for help they don’t come back to you.

But their riches are built on the blood and sweat of this Hanover Park community. These businesses don’t do the community a favour by operating in the area. The community are doing them a favour by feeding them and keeping their businesses alive. To Hanover Park, the true heroes are those that believe in giving (sadaka) of themselves and beyond. God bless them all and also those that don’t have the heart to give. Amen. * PN Hendricks, Hanover Park.

