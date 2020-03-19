Letter: More clarity required from magistrates on verdicts

Magistrates should explain verdicts in greater detail. In a legitimate business deal, a restaurateur does not agree - hours before a large event - to increase the fee for hiring security from R15000 to R90000. Nor does the restaurateur hand the money over in cash without being given a receipt. Those are the sort of things that only happen when the restaurateur is convinced that the security company is going to make trouble if its “requests” are not acceded to. In acquitting four alleged extortionists, magistrate Byron Pedro left many of us bitterly disappointed. He should forthwith be given the opportunity to explain his verdict in greater detail. One notes that a defendant, Carl Lackay, was murdered before the trial began, as was an advocate, Pete Mihalik, who withdrew while the bail hearing was in progress. In addition, two people allegedly in possession of a hand-grenade were arrested outside the investigating officer’s home.

In matters like these, it is important that the proverbial man in the street receives the opportunity to see that justice has indeed been done. A failure to do so could play into the hands of those who believe that the solution to crime lies in taking the law into their own hands.

One should never forget what happened to Rashaad Staggie.

* Terrence Grant, Cape Town.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.

Cape Argus





