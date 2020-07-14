LETTER: Mr Winde, Covid-19 can be properly treated at home

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Mr Winde, it is with concern that I read about you being infected with Covid-19 at your age and with your underlying medical condition. My church has buried our beloved pastor during the month of June 2020 after he died of Covid-related pneumonia in Groote Schuur Hospital. We have also buried, among others, a young man of 32 here in Silvertown. With equal concern do I also read that you laud the 160 high-volume oxygen dispensers available to the provincial hospitals. My concern here is that the leadership of the province (with such a high death rate and infection rate), still fail to focus on the treatment of micro blood clots in the organs of those hospitalised. The focus is still on putting oxygen into the nostrils and lungs of patients. Medical knowledge in Italy (April 2020) and now in the US (after autopsies) is clear that people die of a myriad micro blood clots in all the organs of the body. This is the primary cause of death. The blood vessels in the lungs fail to absorb the oxygen that you put into people, because of the blood clots in those vessels. This is the reason why ventilators are a failure in treatment of Covid-19.

My advice to you, Sir, is this: refuse to go to hospital, even if your condition worsens.

Treat yourself with prednisones (a cheap steroid tablet that will prevent inflammation in your blood vessels.) Take 4 in the morning, and 4 at night for one week. And the secondary defence: take 1/2 Disprin twice per day, to prevent your blood from clotting in your veins and arteries.

Do this and you will recover. I promise you. I am 68 years old, asthmatic, hypertensive, diabetic, and this treatment worked for me and at least 300 others. We have not lost one person yet that followed our advice.

After eight days or so, with you back to normal, please inform the people of your province, and then the whole country, that Covid-19 is a manageable disease. We do not need a vaccine.

We just need to treat people correctly. Treat them (and yourself) for inflammation of the blood vessels, and to prevent the blood clots that are the real killer.

You owe it to your people. They will listen to you. You will save thousands from dying unnecessary deaths. I wish you well.

* Johan Visser, Silverton.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.

Cape Argus

Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected]

All letters to be considered for publication, must contain full names, addresses and contact details (not for publication).

IOL is committed to freedom of speech as long as it is not derogatory or harmful to others.

Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to join the conversation.