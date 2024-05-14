LETTER: On George building tragedy, government needs to wake up

After a disaster like this, we start asking questions such as whether all the workers were registered with the Unemployment Insurance Fund and the Compensation Fund.

We also ask whether the monies deducted from the workers have been paid to the respective entities under the Department of Employment and Labour.

Unfortunately, many employers are not registered and many others are registered but don’t pay over the money. This leaves the employees completely exposed to not being able to claim.

The real issue here is to ensure, regularly, that the inspectors get out there and make sure the necessary inspections are done. We need to point fingers not only at the employers but at the Bargaining Council of the Building Industry and the Department of Employment and Labour.