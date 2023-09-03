LETTER: On Phala Phala dollars, Reserve Bank should act on its own rules

The whole hoo-ha about the dollars is a lot of buffalo bull. Anyone who has foreign currency on their person or their property, whether cupboard or couch, needs to offer it to the SARB for repurchase. Google says “it is illegal for any South African to have foreign currency in their possession, unless it is for a very good reason such as returning from overseas travel, for more than 30 days”.

The president, SARB or proponents will probably say he is not any South African and he has a good reason, but does not want to declare that reason. However, I want to bet that if I have any amount of foreign currency on me, my cupboard or couch, and the SARB gets whiff of it, I will be arrested and charged. So what is the problem? I am an ordinary citizen, not the president, at least not yet. I also do not have a good reason, such as travelled abroad 30 days ago, to have such currency, at least not yet.

Therefore, SARB, please implement your own rules and laws, with the same rigour and vigour that you pursue inflation. Inflation is not the only de-constructor of economic growth; lack of law and order has a worse effect. Oh! Yes, sorry! Of course that is not your mandate. * Jacques D van Zyl, Cape Town. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.