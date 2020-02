Letter: Once-proud national carrier now laughing stock of the world









FILE PHOTO: A South African Airways (SAA) Airbus A320 aircraft is pictured after landing at Cape Town International Airport, South Africa. The first word of sense about the SAA debacle has come from Gwede Mantashe. The airline is haemorrhaging money and the county cannot afford to throw good money after bad to the alarming sum of R2 billion a month to keep it flying. The fault lies at the feet of Zuma’s “pet” Dudu Myeni, who has a fatal mixture of arrogance and ignorance. Some years ago Emirates set up a meeting in Paris with a view to buying into SAA with $100million. Dudu Myeni did not even turn up in Paris.

She knew full well that a foreign partnership would mean scrutiny and no more fingers in the cookie jar.

Prior to 1994 SAA was a profitable enterprise.

South Africans could be proud of our national carrier.

Look at SAA now, the laughing stock of the industry, its international routes cut to a bare minimum and local routes severely curtailed.

The flying public has lost faith and as a loyal supporter of the airline for over 50 years I would not book a ticket with it since one cannot get insurance against cancellation today.

The once-proud bearer of the South African flag worldwide, SAA, lies in ruins because of the greed and theft by Jacob Zuma and his cohorts.

* J.M Chipkin, Fresnaye.

