Saturday, September 23, 2023

LETTER: Politics, like religion and sport, encourages blind support

Rob Johnston writes the problem is that politics, like religion and sport, encourages blind support, rather than analytical thought. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Rob Johnston writes the problem is that politics, like religion and sport, encourages blind support, rather than analytical thought. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 5h ago

Another excellent article by Brian Isaacs: “Politics and education are intertwined, they cannot be separated”, rightly pointing out the need to make scholars politically aware.

The problem is that politics, like religion and sport, encourages blind support, rather than analytical thought, and finding someone unbiased to educate our youth is going to be difficult.

Even our judiciary has been accused of partiality, and they are meant to be the cream of the country’s independent thinking.

The article was right next to a letter by Visvin Reddy, who was sure that the public protector’s dismissal was not altogether impartially motivated.

So the old Roman caution still applies: “Who will watch the watchmen?”

* Rob Johnston, Cape Town.

Cape Argus

