LETTER: Possible to work remotely successfully so long as you plan for it
The key concern for employers is whether an employee can be as effective working from home as at the office.
In essence, virtual teams don’t communicate in a traditional face-to-face manner, but it is possible to successfully manage telecommuting as long as you plan well for it.
Work/life balance, the aspiration of the modern professional, is often achieved and turned into satisfaction by working at home, particularly when one has the flexibility to report into the office and work there partially as an option, fine-tuning the arrangement to achieve the most optimal balance.
To motivate yourself to work at home without succumbing to distractions and losing drive and momentum is a tough feat. Nonetheless, this can be cultivated with the support of your manager and team. It can strongly support efforts to stop the spread of viruses and diseases and maintaining safety and productivity at large.
* Samaoen Osman, Crawford.
