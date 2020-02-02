LETTER: Prasa destruction proves government has no ability to protect assets









Western Cape Metrorail left with only 32 operational train. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African news agency(ANA) With the destructive history of Prasa it looks like the only solution would be for the province to take this over and start afresh. Our government is now trying to roll out new trains which look incredibly fancy and will cost a fortune. Our president even had a press conference next to one of these fancy trains in 2019. Needless to say these trains have remained in mothballs and are not operational. When one has a motor vehicle and you have been repeatedly told the engine needs a service desperately, it doesn’t help to buy a fancy new sound system to fit in that motor vehicle. Our government doesn’t seem to understand that at first you need preventative maintenance before you add all the bells and whistles. In an excellent summary of this, Jan-Jan Joubert in his book Will South Africa be Okay states that “for infrastructure to keep functioning optimally, there are norms and standards for regular and preventative maintenance that should be strictly observed”.

Over and above the complete lack of maintenance we see that the government has no ability to protect its assets.

* Michael Bagraim, Cape Town.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.

