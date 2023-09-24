LETTER: Proposed plan to ban nurses’ hijabs is outrageous

I am astounded at media reports that the Health Department intends to impose a ban on nurses wearing the hijab. The Health Department is the most dysfunctional state institution, yet at a time of functional crisis, it has the audacity to delve into religious matters, affairs which have nothing to do with health care. This is what happens when you appoint ill-educated individuals to control crucial state institutions.

Let us urgently display tolerance as we witness a new dawn. Tolerance is a supreme quality that forms the bedrock of a society. In an age where the electronic media has drawn us closer together into what is called a global village, or a global society, its benefits will be felt only when mutual goodwill, respect and understanding prevail. The world is full of diversity, and that is the beauty of our universe. Without tolerance and harmony, the lasting peace of societies cannot be maintained, and loyalty for one another cannot be established. Religious prejudices are examples of the individual expressions of intolerance that some people are subjected to daily. Intolerance breeds intolerance. It is often rooted in ignorance and fear, fear of the unknown of the other – other cultures, nations and religions. Tolerance recognises the universal human rights and fundamental freedoms of others.

People are naturally diverse; only tolerance can ensure the survival of communities on Earth. One way to establish tolerance is the removal of religious prejudice. The world would be a better place if leaders promoted tolerance rather than hatred. In this era where there is enough maturity and sense of the values of others, we observe lack of tolerance regarding culture. It was Voltaire who said: “What is tolerance? It is the consequence of humanity. We are all formed of frailty and error; Let us pardon reciprocally each other’s folly that is the first law of nature.” No dialogues can be conducted if there is no respect for human rights, the rule of law, democratic principles and spiritual values. Sincere tolerance highlights the imperative for humanity to hold true to its best impulses and guard against its worst.

This, in a world beset with increasing levels of hate, racism, violence, fascism and polarising politics. Freedom for the individual, equality, respect, tolerance and a sense of mutual trust are core values that must be embedded in our daily relationship with others. * Farouk Araie, Benoni.