Foreign nationals in Cape Town in Greenmarket Square. Photographer: Ayanda Ndamane/African news agency(ANA) I am writing in the hope that you might be able to voice the plight of everybody surrounded by the refugee sit-in situation in Cape Town central. A few weeks ago we all felt very sorry for the group as a whole, and admired their steadfast resolution to stay the course until they could get assistance. Until they moved in next door to us. For the past few weeks we have had incessant chanting, intimidation, verbal and sometimes physical attacks aimed at any South African in the area, dagga smoking, noise and upheaval, belligerent attitude towards the “free” pavements, where they can do what they want (Unlike the ratepayers who cannot, for instance, sleep on the street without getting removed and fined). All semblance of law and order, and policing went out the window, and despite the international agreement of any asylum seeker to adhere to the laws of the land, these guys are getting away with the infringement of every possible law and by-law to the effect that the tail is mightily wagging the dog now.

To see any security, SAPS or traffic official in this area is more scarce than chicken teeth.

Any attempt to contact safety and security from the ground upwards towards provincial levels; contact tourism and economic development parties from the ground up to provincial level; contacting any national support systems like the SAPS, and traffic have gone to the side. Nobody wants to get involved, and the ratepayers are left to fend and defend for themselves.

And meantime, the Cape Town brand is being damaged to a point of near no return. Investment opportunities in the form of foreign visitors walk past the “sad” refugee woman cooking on open fires on the pavement with dirty children playing on boxes and cartons behind and say: “No, thank you”.

Ourselves and the Onomo Hotel have lost income, with the Onomo Hotel taking the most strain in bookings pulling out to the sum of millions. And in the fear of sounding like money hungry corporates, we are actually responsible for numerous households, suppliers, providers etc.

The onus is on us to keep operating, and contribute to the South African economy, as perhaps the sole surviving industry with a hope to pull South Africa out of this abyss we find ourselves in. Yet we get ZERO assistance, help or support.

Perhaps media attention on the full story will get the responsible parties out of their offices, and into the street next to us.

* Tosca Korver, General manager 40 on Burg.

