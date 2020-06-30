LETTER: ‘Remove MEC Schäfer from office’ - Heathfield High School SGB

We, as the SGB of Heathfield High School, cannot stand back in light of the unacceptable utterances Education MEC Debbie Schäfer made in an eNCA interview on Friday. We have made huge sacrifices for the liberation of education for all in this country but we are not prepared to sacrifice the lives of our teachers and children at our school in light of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic (as per medical scientists and Premier Alan Winde, we are almost at the peak). It is clear, looking at the number of lives lost, that we are in a real crisis. As the SGB we feel it would be irresponsible to abide by the instruction from MEC Debbie Schäfer that we send our children to school. We are not prepared for a child to become a statistic, which in turn would put more strain on the medical resources of the Western Cape which is already at breaking point. Regarding her insulting statements that the schools lack leadership, we as the SGB make decisions in conjunction with our SMT and principal. If she is fully aware of the rules and regulations, she would know that the principal is part of the SGB and does not have the final say. We want to state it categorically on record that Mr Wesley Neumann (principal) has shown extraordinary leadership, not only to his staff and learners but to the broader community, and is held in extremely high esteem.

The eNCA footage that accompanied her interview did not depict the reality of the infrastructure of the poorest schools in the most impoverished communities.

We hereby implore MEC Schäfer to personally visit these schools in these areas instead of sending her Officials. She needs to get out of her comfortable cosy office and experience the reality confronting the majority of our people on the ground.

We hereby demand that MEC Schäfer is removed from office as she clearly displayed in the interview that as the MEC she is not prepared to take the leadership role and passes the buck to her seniors who are pushing a particular political agenda with our children being the pawns at the end of the day.

If Debbie Schäfer is a true leader she would, as the MEC of Education, put forward the case of the four principals and not pass responsibility to her seniors, this in our opinion displays arrogance, disdain and disregard for the lives of our children.

My Child is your Child.

God bless our Children.

* SGB, Heathfield High School.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Newspapers.

Cape Argus

