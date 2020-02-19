Thirteen years later I read the article on the front page of the Argus in which it pointed out that the stadium was still a white elephant soaking up public funds just to remain there.
When it was still in the planning stage, I had pointed out in a previous letter that there were only one or two roads through the city centre that could be used to transport fans to that location.
The public were conned into WALKING from the Cape Town Station and bus terminus.
I also commented that it would have been far better to build the stadium closer to where most of the fans lived. In particular, I pointed out that if it had been built where the power station had been demolished, the fans had all the transport infrastructure they might use.