LETTER: Schools still marginalised and stuck where they were 20 years ago

Covid-19 has exposed those challenges.

Today we still have many apartheid challenges...

Coloured schools don't have the necessary resources and are faced with a daunting task. To distribute work-packs to learners at some schools is not the answer. Schools close to the mountain are sitting with laptops, tablets and compatible devices to help with their distant learning. So what is the answer for all these differences?

Learners at home in these circumstances will either not work through these work-packs or they will drop out. The big concern is substance abuse, teenage pregnancy, etc. Covid-19 means nothing to the majority of the township learners.

The precautionary measures of Covid-19 are not adhered to. By observing grades 7 and 12 during these past weeks at school they just don't follow protocols during breaks and on their way home. Covid-19 rules just don't apply to them. A learner at school asks if the teacher “is scared to die”. Such illiterate thinking and statements say a lot about the learners' intellectual ability. Being always marginalised has not improved learners' thinking. Many of them are too stuck in their own thoughts of negativity to rise above their challenges.

The apartheid challenges and the present Covid-19 challenges that are exposing our differences to those close to the mountain are exactly the same. Over the many years of democracy in South Africa nothing has changed.

The poor and marginalised are still where they were years ago. Going to school then and now is dangerous. Then it was keeping you illiterate, which was very dangerous; today, Covid-19 is keeping you illiterate with the fear of dying. Where are the authorities to safeguard future leaders through these trying times?

