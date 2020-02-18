LETTER: Seeking witnesses to wife's hit-and-run incident









My wife was involved in a hit-and-run incident on Philip Kgosana (formerly De Waal) Drive travelling outbound on Thursday at about 8.40am. Picture: Jeffrey Abrahams/African News Agency (ANA) Archives My wife was involved in a hit-and-run incident on Philip Kgosana (formerly De Waal) Drive travelling outbound on Thursday at about 8.40am. She was in the left lane riding a red motor scooter and wearing a bright yellow high-visibility vest when a white bakkie or LDV changed into her lane and knocked her, causing her to fall. She is in ICU in hospital after major surgery for serious internal injuries. Would anyone who saw the incident please call SAPS CT Central detective division (case 704/2/2020). Heartfelt thanks to Carlos and Chris who stopped to assist my wife, flagging down a passing police vehicle. When the ambulance couldn’t find the scene, Chris called a contact at Roeland Street fire station and a team arrived in fewer than three minutes. I cannot praise and thank JC and his team enough for their response. Sergeant Cloete of SAPS also deserves many thanks for his handling at the scene and care of my wife.

I was in Joburg when I got the call and had to find a seat on a flight to get back home quickly.

* Glyn Fogell, Cape Town.

