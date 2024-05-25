LETTER: Service delivery remains a priority under the DA

A picture portrayed the uncollected waste at the Bree Street taxi rank in Johannesburg (“Uncollected trash inflames health hazards as Pikitup protest continues unabated“, 21 May 2024). The disgusting situation would never be allowed in DA-led Cape Town. Municipal service and service delivery remain priorities, and the City of Cape Town would never allow a crisis of this nature to escalate.

The Western Cape remains a prime example of exemplary, sterling service delivery and good governance, and is the flagship province of South Africa under the DA leadership. Surely the Western Cape, under the DA’s record of 15 years of good governance provincially and locally, is the aspiration of all South Africans? You be the judge when making your mark at the ballot box.

* Councillor Mark RH Kleinschmidt, (DA), Ward 60, Kenwyn. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media. Cape Argus