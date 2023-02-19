LETTER: ‘ShotSpotter will cost the city approximately R832 500 per month’

There has been a false narrative created regarding the cost of the deployment of ShotSpotter technology in gang hot spots in Cape Town, which are repeated in the article “Gang Violence, shooting continues despite ShotSpotter” (Cape Argus, February 8, 2023). Critically, the claim that the City of Cape Town has “spent more than R110 million” on the technology is untrue and unfounded with the real cost of the current project being less than a third of what is claimed, and the budget spread over several years. Here are the real facts:

During the period 2016 to 2019, ShotSpotter was deployed in Hanover Park and Manenberg, an area of approximately 7 square kilometres, at a total cost of R32m over the three years. This initial deployment resulted in over 200 lives being saved, and saw a five-fold increase in the number of illegal firearms being recovered. Notably, 70% of those illegal firearms came from the ShotSpotter coverage areas. In light of these successes, the City of Cape Town rolled out a new phase of the project. Hanover Park went live in December of last year and Manenberg went live on 1 February. Two additional hot spots, Lavender Hill and parts of Elsies River, will also receive the technology in the coming weeks. The approved budget for the expanded deployment of ShotSpotter in these four suburbs, covering an area of 9 square kilometres, is R30m spread over the next three years.

The technology has been procured by the City as a service based on deployed coverage, with the rate per square kilometre per month being R92 500 (excluding VAT). This post-paid monthly service includes all sensor hardware, software, connectivity, installation and maintenance as well as back-up power systems for load shedding. Since December 2022 to date, the City has spent R1.2m on the service. And, based on the current budget allocation, by the end of March 2023, ShotSpotter will cost the city approximately R832 500 per month. These figures, which are publicly available, highlight that the City has spent nowhere near the R110m being repeatedly and falsely reported in the media by certain parties.

While the deployment of ShotSpotter in hot spot areas cannot tackle gun crime alone, the technology allows the SAPS and the City of Cape Town’s Law Enforcement Advancement Project (Leap) to respond more often and with greater speed and location accuracy. ShotSpotter is committed to continue working in collaboration with SAPS, the City of Cape Town, and the communities in which its technology has been deployed, on a holistic response to tackle gun violence and improve public safety in these areas. * Ralph A Clark, CEO ShotSpotter.

