"I have had enough of the incompetence of all service providers, would insist on my refund for the failure to provide uninterrupted electricity supply to my home." Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA) Interrupted electricity supply warrants refund to customers. Eskom’s recent load shedding is not only costing the economy billions of rand, but it is also bringing chaos into our lives. Small businesses that do not have the financial capacity to invest in electricity generators are more affected than big businesses by these often, late announcements of the electricity load shedding schedules. When Eskom activated Stage 6 load shedding, our electricity supply was off for 4.5 hours at a time. Unlike businesses that can return items that go off before its expiry date to its supplier for a full refund, we as residents must absorb such wastage into our already extremely tight budgets.

The City of Cape Town charges us residents a home user charge of R150 a month for continuous supply of electricity to our homes.

Understandably, if the electricity supply is interrupted, as is presently witnessed, then we as residents have the right to be refunded for the times that no electricity is supplied to our homes.

As an example, if a household experienced a single session of load shedding of 2.5 hours a day for the entire month, then a refund is due to this resident.

The ratio when electricity was not available must be calculated as 0.104 (=2.5 hours *30 days)/(24 hours *30 days). The refund on R150 is calculated as R15.60 (=0.104 * R150).

I have had enough of the incompetence of all service providers, including the City and would insist on my refund for the failure of the City to provide uninterrupted electricity supply to my home.

Although this could become a small victory, it should be seen as a victory against a Goliath, who has been ripping us off for far too long.

Or is the current situation another tactical approach of Eskom to bully consumers into accepting the unjustified massive electricity tariff increase of 17% tabled to Nersa?

You be the judge.

* Adiel Ismail, Mount View.

