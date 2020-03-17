LETTER: Should we be working from home in the face of the coronavirus?

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

The world is indeed facing a historic and possibly catastrophic public health challenge caused by the rapid spread of the coronavirus – Covid-19. People are having to act preemptively. The mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, is urging New Yorkers to work from home. Companies such as Google and Amazon, among others, are encouraging their staff in certain of their offices to also work from home. Should mayor Dan Plato and companies in the city be making a similar call to the people of Cape Town? Furthermore, should older adults, males in particular, and those who have heart disease, diabetes and lung disease be pro-actively identified, promised medical support, and asked to self-quarantine from a date to be announced, seeing they will be in the gravest danger if infected?

Should all employers introduce a policy of 14 days additional paid sick leave to encourage those who feel sick to stay at home without any anxiety about any loss of pay?

Uber’s new policy, as an example, will allow its drivers who become infected with the coronavirus to stay at home for 14 days without loss of income.

Should we be practising social distancing without further ado? How strongly should we be limiting direct contact with people in public places and public gatherings up to the end of the year, by when a vaccine may become available?

According to Public Health England: “Coronaviruses can be spread when people with the virus have close, sustained contact with people who are not infected. This typically means spending more than 15 minutes within two metres of an infected person, such as talking to someone for instance.”

Shaking hands will certainly be taboo for many months. As community transmission of the virus becomes a major issue, reducing socialising up to the end of 2020 will have to be encouraged.

Although it is natural for fear to have gripped millions of people around the world, it will be helpful not to be paralysed with fear but to encourage everyone in our circle to sneeze or cough into the elbow or a tissue, and to practise continual handwashing.

As the saying goes, let us tie our camels and practise an abundance of caution and good hygiene. God keep us safe.

* Farouk Cassim, Cope, Milnerton.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.

Cape Argus





Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected]

All letters must have your proper name and a valid email address to be considered for publication.

IOL is committed to freedom of speech as long as it is not derogatory or harmful to others.

Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to join the conversation.