LETTER: Social grants should not influence voters’ choices

Regarding your edition on Friday, May 17: “Social grants will not win over voters in the elections, study shows” It is gratifying to see that many, at least half, of the recipients said they will not vote for the governing party. It’s interesting because the governing party has been desperately trying to send a message out there that the social grants come from them and not from government.

This message has been repeated every single election. At least and at last the people have realised that the government pays the social grant and not any political party. It is disingenuous to try to suggest otherwise. In fact, many of the political parties have promised to increase the social grants as they don’t believe the grants that do exist are sufficient. The truth of the matter is that the grants are pitiful, and although they put an enormous pressure on government, this pressure is something that government will have to tolerate until more jobs can be created in the private sector.

Social grants should not in any way influence voters at this point. The reality is that the next government coming into the governing seat has a lot of work to do to ensure that the disastrous 40% unemployment is turned around. It can’t be business as usual. * Michael Bagraim (DA), Highlands Estate. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.