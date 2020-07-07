LETTER: Software upgrade programme could cost City of Cape Town R10 billion

On Tuesday the majority party supported the recommendation that council accepts the projected financial implications of the software upgrade programme. In doing so it has blithely accepted the anticipated and unanticipated risks which the report put on the table. Cope, the ANC and the ACDP voted against going ahead without exhausting all options. I urged council to hit the pause button because agreeing to outlay R70 million this year and R3.7 billion in total over seven years will strain City resources because of the very strong likelihood of rampant inflation arising from the national government’s fiscal woes. The cost to the City could be as high as R10 billion in just a few years. It is common cause that government finances are in the most parlous and perilous position imaginable. That coupled with the Covid-19 impact on the economy will lead to quantitative easing and the printing of money. Runaway inflation is on the horizon. Furthermore, the majority party is ignoring the following statement in the report officials placed before us: “There are business, technical, financial, legal and SCM risks for the programme.” The report goes on to say: “Council must note that the open market approach can result in technically complex solutions to manage, business disruption and potentially worse-case financial costing for this programme.”

These dangers are very obvious and very real. They were laid bare for us.

The City, in my view, is over equipping councillors and officials with productivity software from Microsoft. Cheaper and free options ought to be seriously looked at.

For the productivity system, the 20-year SAP system certainly needs to be looked at. I have no problems with that. That is why I drew the attention of political principals in every political party represented in council to a very detailed study done by the city of Palto Alto in the US in March 2015 on SAP software, the same software that the City is using.

I hope that common sense will prevail as City officials have warned us of the perils that lie ahead and while some of us have taken heed of that, the majority party is brushing them aside.

* Farouk Cassim, Cope.

Cape Argus

